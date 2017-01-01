Get started

  Find a bike's geometry by name

  Compare different bikes and sizes side-by-side

  Search for bikes by geometry numbers

Welcome to the world's biggest open database of bike geometry.

If your bike isn't listed yet, you can add it!

Thanks for your support

Please email us if you need help, or have a suggestion about how to make the site better.

(Other users see an ad here.)



Comparison examples

Check out what the site can do with...

Target: all the bikes

There are 55,933 geometries in the database.

That's 11,826 bikes, from 1,149 brands, and growing daily.

  Add a bike

Bike Fitters

We also have the world's largest database of fitters!

Find a local bike fitter and get professional help.

  Find your local fitter

  Lists by country and state

Recently added bikes

NS Bikes Rag+ 2 2021
Lynskey Live Wire SL 2022
Whyte T-160 RS 2022
Whyte G-180 S MX 2022
Saracen Myst Team 29 / 27 2021
S1NEO FP03 2022
Civia Cycles Bryant 2010-2011
Pearl Gravel SL EVO 2022
Kona Rove AL 650 2022
Surly Ghost Grappler 2022
Krush Aero Disc 2022
Krush All-In 2022
Canyon Spectral 125 2022
Megamo Track 2021
Sensa Trentino SL 2019

Talk to us

Give us feedback - drop us an email at hello@geometrygeeks.bike

Manufacturers & distributors

Join the likes of Cannondale, Niner, Boardman, Sensa, Ghost, Singular, Enigma and Mason and list all your models. Just ask - we can bulk upload.