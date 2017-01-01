Like most sites, this site uses cookies to make it work. By continuing to use the site you accept our cookie policy. You won’t be shown this message again :)
Find a bike's geometry by name
Compare different bikes and sizes side-by-side
Search for bikes by geometry numbers
Welcome to the world's biggest open database of bike geometry.
If your bike isn't listed yet, you can add it!
Please email us if you need help, or have a suggestion about how to make the site better.
(Other users see an ad here.)
Check out what the site can do with...
There are 55,933 geometries in the database.
That's 11,826 bikes, from 1,149 brands, and growing daily.
We also have the world's largest database of fitters!
Find a local bike fitter and get professional help.
|NS Bikes Rag+ 2 2021
|Lynskey Live Wire SL 2022
|Whyte T-160 RS 2022
|Whyte G-180 S MX 2022
|Saracen Myst Team 29 / 27 2021
|S1NEO FP03 2022
|Civia Cycles Bryant 2010-2011
|Pearl Gravel SL EVO 2022
|Kona Rove AL 650 2022
|Surly Ghost Grappler 2022
|Krush Aero Disc 2022
|Krush All-In 2022
|Canyon Spectral 125 2022
|Megamo Track 2021
|Sensa Trentino SL 2019
Give us feedback - drop us an email at hello@geometrygeeks.bike
Join the likes of Cannondale, Niner, Boardman, Sensa, Ghost, Singular, Enigma and Mason and list all your models. Just ask - we can bulk upload.